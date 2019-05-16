Biman leases another Boeing 737-800 aircraft

It leased the aircraft from ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company for six years, according to Biman spokesman Shakil Meraj.

The aircraft landed at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The latest addition has increased the number of aircraft in the flag carrier fleet to 14, including two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, four Boeing 777-300s, and three Dash 8s.

Of the aircraft, the Boeing 737 was grounded for maintenance and a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft remained inoperative as it met an accident on May 8 at Yangon International Airport amid bad weather.

The new plane will operate on the international route via the Dhaka to Sylhet and Chattogram routes, said Meraj.