Biman leases another Boeing 737-800 aircraft
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2019 10:42 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 10:42 PM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has hired a Boeing 737-800 aircraft from an aircraft-leasing company headquartered in Kuwait as it expands its fleet.
It leased the aircraft from ALAFCO Aviation Lease and Finance Company for six years, according to Biman spokesman Shakil Meraj.
The aircraft landed at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.
The latest addition has increased the number of aircraft in the flag carrier fleet to 14, including two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, four Boeing 777-300s, and three Dash 8s.
Of the aircraft, the Boeing 737 was grounded for maintenance and a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft remained inoperative as it met an accident on May 8 at Yangon International Airport amid bad weather.
The new plane will operate on the international route via the Dhaka to Sylhet and Chattogram routes, said Meraj.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BSTI revokes licences of two more food companies for substandard products
- Asian shares fall after US blacklists China's Huawei
- Trump order clears way for barring Huawei from US telecommunications networks
- BSTI revokes licence for seven companies from 52 substandard food product list
- Trump expected to sign order paving way for U.S. telecoms ban on Huawei
- ‘Trade Winds’ visited Bangladesh in first major recent US mission: Embassy
- Finance minister says misunderstanding over new VAT law has ended
- Food Safety Authority seeks BSTI report before moving against 52 'substandard' products
- Kudlow breaks with Trump, saying ‘both sides will pay’ in trade war with China
- HC prohibits sales of 18 ‘substandard’ products from 52 consumer brands
Most Read
- Bangladesh to roll out e-passport with 10-year validity from July
- Soldiers patrol India's Kolkata after election violence
- BSTI revokes licence of seven companies from 52 substandard food product list
- Bangladesh produce another clinical show to beat Ireland by six wickets
- Hasina did for me what a mother does for her child: Obaidul Quader
- Minimum Fitra fixed at Tk 70 again
- Expats welcome Saudi ‘green card’ but questions remain
- BSTI revokes licences of two more food companies for substandard products
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Trump order clears way for barring Huawei from US telecommunications networks