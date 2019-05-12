Home > Business

HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 May 2019 02:02 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 03:12 PM BdST

The High Court has banned the sales of 52 types of food products from several leading consumer brands which were identified as substandard by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution, or BSTI in a recent report.

The court barred the production of the impugned items until the BSTI standards are met and ordered that the products be removed from stores and destroyed immediately.

The bench of Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil issued the order on Sunday after hearing a petition based on the BSTI report published by the commerce ministry.

The Bangladesh Food Safety Authority and Directorate of National Consumers' Right Protection have been given 10 days to implement the order and report back to the court.

The next hearing of the petition is scheduled for May 23.

BSTI identified 18 substandard food products of 52 brands, including popular edible oil of Teer, Rupchanda, and Pusti.

The popular ACI and Molla brands are among salts with adulterated iodine, a BSTI report found.

BSTI released the list of the products at a news conference in Dhaka on May 3 after testing consumer products ahead of Ramadan.

The institution covertly collected 406 samples of 27 types of products which are commonly used in preparing food items for Sahri and Iftar, the BSTI said in a statement.

The companies that own the brands of the substandard products have already been served notices for explanation and measures will be taken against them shortly, it said.

The BSTI list of substandard products include:

Mustard oil:

Teer of City Oil, Rupchanda of Bangladesh Edible Oil, Pusti of Shabnam Vegetable Oil, GB of Green Blessings Oil.

Salt with adulterated iodine:

ACI, Molla, Madhumati, Dada Super, Tin Teer, Madina, Starship, Taz, Noor.

Lachchha vermicelli:

Mishtimela, Madhuban, Mithai, Wellfood, Baghabarhi Special, Pran, Jeddah, Kiron, Amrita.

Noodles:

Doodley of New Zealand Dairy.

Adulterated turmeric powder:

Danish, Fresh, Baghabarhi Special, Pran, Sun.

Coriander powder:

ACI Pure.

Chips:

Sun of Quasem Food Products.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

HC bans sales of 18 food products

Alina Eremia holds a

Philip Morris suspends social media campaign

A screen displays the company logo and the trading information for Uber Technologies Inc. after the closing bell on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, May 10, 2019. Reuters

Uber's market debut sours

Traders gather at post where Uber Technologies Inc. holds its IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, May 10, 2019. Reuters

Uber tumbles 9% in stock market debut

Fruits popular for Iftar are sold at Chawkbazar in Dhaka along with other traditional items of the meal taking which Muslims break Ramadan fast. Photo: Mustafigur Rahman

Fruit prices double in Ramadan

Men look at stock quotation boards outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 5, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Asia shares near 2-month lows

FILE -- Uber signage on a car in New York, April 14, 2019. Uber priced its public offering on May 9 at $45 a share, near the bottom of its expected price range, valuing the ride-hailing company at about $82.4 billion. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)

Uber prices shares at $45

FILE-- Shipping containers, many from China, at the Port of Los Angeles in October 2013. President Donald Trump said on Thursday, May 9, 2019, that the United States would raise tariffs on $200 billion of worth of Chinese goods on Friday morning and begin the process to tax nearly all of China’s imports as he accused Beijing of trying to “renegotiate” a trade deal. (Monica Almeida/The New York Times)

China tariffs will increase: Trump

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.