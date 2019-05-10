Home > Business

Uber tumbles 9% in rocky stock market debut

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 May 2019 10:56 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2019 10:57 PM BdST

Previous Next
Uber Technologies Inc's shares fell nearly 9 percent in their debut on Friday, marking a rocky start to one of the most high-profile US initial public offerings since Facebook Inc's seven years ago.

The stock's opening at $42 undermined Uber's strategy to price its oversubscribed IPO conservatively at $45 per share to avoid a repeat of rival Lyft Inc's stock market struggles following a strong debut in March.

The lacklustre market response comes against the backdrop of a spike in trade tensions between the United States and China and increased investor scepticism about the company's ability to turn profitable soon enough.

Whats known as the

Whats known as the "first Ticket" of trading in Uber Technologies Inc. stock is seen in a case as the company holds its IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, May 10, 2019. Reuters

The IPO marks a landmark moment for the decade-old company, which was started after its founders struggled to find a cab on a snowy night and grown into the world's largest ride-hailing company, making more than 10 billion trips.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi, a team of Uber officials were on the NYSE trading floor to mark the start of the day's trading. Co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick, who resigned in 2017 under pressure from investors, was also on seen on the trading floor.

The company's road to IPO was marred by several hurdles including increased regulations in several countries and fights with its drivers over wages.

Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stands outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the company's IPO in New York, US, May 10, 2019. Reuters

Uber Technologies Inc. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi stands outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the company's IPO in New York, US, May 10, 2019. Reuters

Uber has said that it has the potential to grow not just in the cab hailing business, but also as a "superapp" to provide a variety of logistic services, such as grocery and food delivery, organising freight transportation, and even financial services, much like Grab, its Southeast Asian counterpart.

As a private company, Uber has raised more than $15 billion from investors to fuel its growth and expansion into food delivery and freight hauling, with little regard for turning a profit. Uber reported a loss of $3.03 billion in 2018 from operations.

But as a public company, it will have to deal with quarterly earnings reports and demands from shareholders to plot a path to profitability.

The company weathered controversies including the unearthing of a culture of sexism and bullying at Uber to a US Department of Justice federal investigation, which culminated in the resignation of Kalanick.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A screen displays the company logo and the trading information for Uber Technologies Inc. after the closing bell on the day of its IPO at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, May 10, 2019. Reuters

Uber's market debut sours

Traders gather at post where Uber Technologies Inc. holds its IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, May 10, 2019. Reuters

Uber tumbles 9% in stock market debut

Fruits popular for Iftar are sold at Chawkbazar in Dhaka along with other traditional items of the meal taking which Muslims break Ramadan fast. Photo: Mustafigur Rahman

Fruit prices double in Ramadan

Men look at stock quotation boards outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 5, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Asia shares near 2-month lows

FILE -- Uber signage on a car in New York, April 14, 2019. Uber priced its public offering on May 9 at $45 a share, near the bottom of its expected price range, valuing the ride-hailing company at about $82.4 billion. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)

Uber prices shares at $45

FILE-- Shipping containers, many from China, at the Port of Los Angeles in October 2013. President Donald Trump said on Thursday, May 9, 2019, that the United States would raise tariffs on $200 billion of worth of Chinese goods on Friday morning and begin the process to tax nearly all of China’s imports as he accused Beijing of trying to “renegotiate” a trade deal. (Monica Almeida/The New York Times)

China tariffs will increase: Trump

Huawei's Financial Chief Meng Wanzhou leaves her family home in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 8, 2019. REUTERS

Huawei executive gets new bail term

IDLC to offer loans to Easy Build customers

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.