Sacked Biman MD Mosaddique, nine others slapped with overseas travel ban

The ACC asked police officials heading the Special Branch and Immigration Police, and Immigration Police’s officer-in-charge at Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday to bar Mosaddique and nine other Biman officials from leaving the country.

The Biman board of directors took the decision to remove Mosaddique after getting proofs of irregularities in the appointment of pilots along with a barrage of allegations of lack of transparency, one of the directors had earlier said.

ACC officials said Mosaddique and the nine others are accused of taking bribes to appoint cadet pilots by abusing powers through irregularities and corruption.

The others are Biman ground service supervisors GM Zakir Hossain, Md Mizanur Rahman and AKM Masum Billah, Junior Ground Officer Md Moshiqur Rahman, commercial supervisors Md Rafiqul Alam and Golam Kaiser Ahmed, commercial officers Md Zawed Tarique Khan and Mahfuzul Karim Siddique, and Junior Commercial Officer Marf Mehedi Hasan.