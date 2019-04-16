Air Arabia first Middle Eastern airline to operate A321neo LR
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Apr 2019 02:04 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2019 02:04 PM BdST
Middle Eastern budget carrier Air Arabia has received its first Airbus A321neo, a long-range version of the twinjet.
The aircraft flew nonstop from Airbus’s facility in Hamburg to Sharjah International Airport, according to a statement.
“Addition of this new aircraft allows us to expand our service to farther and newer destinations while remaining loyal to our low-cost business model,” says chief executive Adel Ali.
Air Arabia is the first Middle Eastern airline to operate the A321neo LR and this delivery is the first of six aircraft that will join Air Arabia’s fleet that comprises of 53 A320 Family aircraft serving more than 155 routes across the globe from four hubs in the UAE, (Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah), Morocco and Egypt.
The addition of the A321neo LR will enable Air Arabia to expand to new medium-haul markets in addition to strengthening the existing routes with increased seat capacity.
