Bangladesh requests South Korea to take more workers
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Mar 2019 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 01:33 AM BdST
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has termed South Korea’s foreign workers’ recruitment system a “model” and requested them to take more Bangladeshi workers.
He made the request when South Korean Ambassador Hu Kang Ilat paid a call on him at his office on Monday.
Korea takes workers through its Employment Permit System (EPS) for which foreign nationals need to learn their language and acquire some skills.
The ambassador “highly praised” technical skills of young professionals in Bangladesh who are presently working in assembly plant and research centre of South Korea’s electronic giant Samsung, the foreign ministry said.
The state minister said South Korean success in transforming the country within a generation has inspired Bangladesh to steer the nation on the path of development.
He also sought expansion of scope of activities of Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- bKash launches add money service with Mastercard
- All Bangladeshi TV stations will use Bangabandhu Satellite-1 by May 12: Minister
- Are there problems with the Boeing 737 Max? A second deadly crash raises new questions
- Plastic purge decision reversed in Old Dhaka hit by fatal Chawkbazar fire
- China suggests a trade compromise with the Trump administration
- Asia stocks dealt body blow as China exports tank
- Bangladesh exports rise 13% to $27.56 billion in July-Feb
- Outgoing British envoy reassures Dhaka of post-Brexit market access
- No ridesharing firm registered yet for noncompliance with guidelines, parliament told
- Biman’s Mayurpankhi will fly again Thursday after hijack drama
Most Read
- China, Indonesia ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleets after Ethiopia crash
- DUCSU election: Polls suspended for three hours at Kuwait Maitree Hall, provost replaced
- Most panels withdraw from DUCSU polls, call for fresh election
- Global celebrities gather for the wedding of India's richest man's son
- Voting suspended at Ruqayyah Hall upon discovery of stashed ballot papers
- 12kg gold found in toilet of Biman plane at Dhaka airport
- Are there problems with the Boeing 737 Max? A second deadly crash raises new questions
- Boycotting panels call for DUCSU polls to be scrapped
- BCL win most DUCSU hall unions but independents dominate female halls
- DUCSU polls: Voters claim Mohsin Hall under BCL ‘control’