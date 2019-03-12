Home > Business

Bangladesh requests South Korea to take more workers

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Mar 2019 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2019 01:33 AM BdST

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has termed South Korea’s foreign workers’ recruitment system a “model” and requested them to take more Bangladeshi workers.

He made the request when South Korean Ambassador Hu Kang Ilat paid a call on him at his office on Monday.

Korea takes workers through its Employment Permit System (EPS) for which foreign nationals need to learn their language and acquire some skills.

The ambassador “highly praised” technical skills of young professionals in Bangladesh who are presently working in assembly plant and research centre of South Korea’s electronic giant Samsung, the foreign ministry said.

The state minister said South Korean success in transforming the country within a generation has inspired Bangladesh to steer the nation on the path of development.

He also sought expansion of scope of activities of Korean Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).

