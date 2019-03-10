Plastic purge decision reversed in Old Dhaka hit by fatal Chawkbazar fire
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Mar 2019 10:17 PM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2019 10:17 PM BdST
The authorities have dropped raw plastic and plastic goods off the target of the ongoing operations to remove warehouses of chemicals and flammables from Old Dhaka after the devastating Chawkbazar fire.
The Department of Explosives has declared raw plastic materials and organic pigments as nonhazardous flammables, according to Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon.
The city corporation dropped the materials from the purview of the taskforce formed to free Old Dhaka from the warehouses that had caused deadly fires, he told a meeting organised by Bangladesh Plastic Traders Association.
The plastic warehouses and shops, however, must keep fire extinguisher, water and sand at hand, he added.
Raw plastic materials had been stored at Wahed Mansion, the building that suffered most damage in the Chawkbazar fire in the night of Feb 21.
Traders, however, have protested against drives to remove the warehouses of flammables from the densely populated area.
bdnews24.com asked the mayor whether dropping plastic from the scope of the task force’s operation is a sign that the city corporation was going soft.
“We can’t bring these under the task force’s purview as the explosives department has said that these are not dangerous. General people will be harassed if we do so,” he said.
The task force will continue drives against chemical factories and warehouses, he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- China suggests a trade compromise with the Trump administration
- Asia stocks dealt body blow as China exports tank
- Bangladesh exports rise 13% to $27.56 billion in July-Feb
- Outgoing British envoy reassures Dhaka of post-Brexit market access
- No ridesharing firm registered yet for noncompliance with guidelines, parliament told
- Biman’s Mayurpankhi will fly again Thursday after hijack drama
- Bangladesh imposes tax on Facebook, YouTube ads
- Bangladesh stands to gain from US-China trade conflict, says ADB chief economist
- International summit on clean energy begins in Dhaka on Mar 10
- Huawei CFO suing Canada over December arrest
Most Read
- Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157
- Purbachal to be habitable by December: Housing minister
- Khaleda Zia refuses to go to BSMMU for treatment: prison authorities
- Saudi visit builds confidence, lays track for future investment, says Ambassador Moshi
- Global celebrities gather for the wedding of India's richest man's son
- Bangladeshi woman killed in Japan, husband detained
- Saudi prince arrested over bloody 'assault' video
- Police to restrict outsiders’ entry to Dhaka University during DUCSU polls
- ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ will impact jobs, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Murtaza Bashir, Hasan Azizul Huq receive Independence Awards