Home > Business

No ridesharing firm registered yet for noncompliance with guidelines, parliament told

  Parliament Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Mar 2019 10:39 PM BdST Updated: 05 Mar 2019 11:07 PM BdST

The government has not given the enlistment certificate to any ridesharing companies for their failure to meet the conditions set by the authorities.
Related Stories

The information was given in parliament on Tuesday on behalf of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, who is undergoing treatment in Singapore for his kidney and blood ailments after a heart attack.

When some firms like Uber, Pathao and Shohoz launched ridesharing services in Bangladesh in 2016, the government had no guidelines for such companies.

As the services started becoming popular in Dhaka, infamous for traffic congestions and anarchy in the public transport sector, the government made the guidelines and approved those in January last year after discussions at different levels.

The guidelines made enlistment certificate from Bangladesh Road Transport Authority or BRTA compulsory for the companies and the owners of the vehicles used for the services.

Some 16 ridesharing companies have applied for listing after the ridesharing services guidelines were made, but it could not be possible to issue any enlistment certificate due to their non-compliance of certain conditions, the minister replied to the question by Nasimul Alam Chowdhury MP.

The app-based ridesharing firms had also been asked to meet the conditions, said the minister.

Explaining the reasons behind no action against the firms yet, Quader said, "Legal action cannot be taken against them right now because police, the Election Commission’ NID cell and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission are related to the implementation of the guidelines."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

No ridesharing firm registered yet

Mayurpankhi to fly again 

Tax on Facebook, YouTube ads imposed

Bangladesh ‘can gain’ from US-China trade war

Summit on clean energy from Mar 10

ACC seeks action at Biman, CAAB

FILE PHOTO: Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO), is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters Dec 6, 2018. Huawei/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Huawei CFO sues Canada over arrest

President Donald Trump with China's president, Xi Jinping, in Beijing, Nov 9, 2017. The New York Times

US-China trade deal in reach

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.