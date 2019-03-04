Home > Business

International summit on clean energy begins in Dhaka on Mar 10

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Mar 2019 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 08:25 PM BdST

A two-day international summit on clean energy will be held in Dhaka aiming to accelerate the transition towards clean energy and sustainable economy.

The event titled ‘Bangladesh Clean Energy Summit 2019’ organised by state-run non-banking financial institution Infrastructure Development Company Limited or IDCOL will begin from Mar 10 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center, according to a statement.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is expected to inaugurate the event. The Prime Minister's Energy Affairs Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office Md Abul Kalam Azad will attend the ceremony as special guests.

On the sidelines of the event, a two-day long seminar will be focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy, green building and green finance.

Industry professionals from manufacturing and services, technology suppliers and traders, trade associations and bodies, financial institutions, development partners, government bodies and policy makers, foreign dignitaries, academicians and researchers are also expected to attend the summit.

The objective of the event is to create a platform for energy practitioners to exchange knowledge, ideas and address challenges through interactive discussions on various aspects of clean energy which include technology, market development, financing as well as policy and regulatory matters, said organisers.

Regulators, policy makers, financiers, energy practitioners as well as business houses from various countries will come together to explore various contemporary issues related to clean energy.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Tax on Facebook, YouTube ads imposed

Bangladesh ‘can gain’ from US-China trade war

Summit on clean energy from Mar 10

ACC seeks action at Biman, CAAB

FILE PHOTO: Meng Wanzhou, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's chief financial officer (CFO), is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters Dec 6, 2018. Huawei/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

Huawei CFO sues Canada over arrest

President Donald Trump with China's president, Xi Jinping, in Beijing, Nov 9, 2017. The New York Times

US-China trade deal in reach

LPG prices too high: State minister

Rubana set to become  BGMEA president

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.