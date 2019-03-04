International summit on clean energy begins in Dhaka on Mar 10
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 08:25 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 08:25 PM BdST
A two-day international summit on clean energy will be held in Dhaka aiming to accelerate the transition towards clean energy and sustainable economy.
The event titled ‘Bangladesh Clean Energy Summit 2019’ organised by state-run non-banking financial institution Infrastructure Development Company Limited or IDCOL will begin from Mar 10 at Bangabandhu International Conference Center, according to a statement.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is expected to inaugurate the event. The Prime Minister's Energy Affairs Adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury and Chief Coordinator for Sustainable Development Goals Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office Md Abul Kalam Azad will attend the ceremony as special guests.
On the sidelines of the event, a two-day long seminar will be focusing on energy efficiency, renewable energy, green building and green finance.
Industry professionals from manufacturing and services, technology suppliers and traders, trade associations and bodies, financial institutions, development partners, government bodies and policy makers, foreign dignitaries, academicians and researchers are also expected to attend the summit.
The objective of the event is to create a platform for energy practitioners to exchange knowledge, ideas and address challenges through interactive discussions on various aspects of clean energy which include technology, market development, financing as well as policy and regulatory matters, said organisers.
Regulators, policy makers, financiers, energy practitioners as well as business houses from various countries will come together to explore various contemporary issues related to clean energy.
