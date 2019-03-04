Huawei CFO suing Canada over December arrest
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Mar 2019 09:43 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 09:43 AM BdST
The lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou are suing the Canadian government, its border agency and federal police, alleging their client was detained, searched and interrogated for three hours in violation of her constitutional rights.
Canada arrested Meng in Vancouver on Dec 1 at the request of the United States, which has brought sweeping charges against her and China's Huawei Technologies Co that portray the company as a threat to US national security. Meng was charged with bank and wire fraud to violate American sanctions against Iran.
In a civil lawsuit filed in the British Columbia Supreme Court on Friday, Meng's lawyers said the manner in which officers obtained evidence and information from Meng constituted serious violations of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Meng is the daughter of Huawei's founder.
It added that Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers deliberately delayed the immediate execution of an arrest warrant and unlawfully subjected Meng to detention, search and interrogation to extract evidence from her before she was arrested.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Canada's federal police - only exercised its arrest warrant three hours after Meng's "unlawful" detention at the airport, the lawsuit added.
There was no immediate response from Canada's justice ministry or the RCMP. The CBSA said it did not comment on matters before the courts.
Meng, who is out on bail, is due to appear in a Vancouver court at 10 a.m. PST (1800 GMT) on Wednesday, when a date will be set for her extradition hearing. The Canadian government approved her extradition proceedings on Friday.
China, whose relations with Canada have deteriorated over the affair, denounced Canada's decision on Friday and repeated previous demands for Meng's release.
The lawsuit further alleged that Meng was directed to surrender all her electronic devices, computers and passwords and that CBSA officers then unlawfully opened and viewed the contents of the seized devices in violation of her right to privacy.
CBSA officers also searched Meng's luggage in violation of the right to privacy, the lawsuit said. "The CBSA Officers knew or were recklessly indifferent to the fact that they had no authority to conduct such a search, which search was performed under the false pretence of a routine customs or immigration related examination," according to the lawsuit.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ACC recommends action after ‘identifying’ sources of corruption at Biman, CAAB
- Cylindered LPG prices much higher than international market: State minister
- Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA
- bKash organises workshop on technological innovations in AML, CFT
- BGMEA polls: Swadhinata Parishad claims candidates were attacked
- Trump asks China to lift tariffs on US farm products
- Canada approves Huawei extradition proceedings, China seethes
- India showcasing automobile strength in Bangladesh
- Chicken, egg prices soar on ‘production fall’
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers
Most Read
- AL leader Quader in ‘critical condition’ at BSMMU
- Assessed by Singapore doctors, improving Quader to be treated in Dhaka for now
- Rubana Huq set to become first female president of BGMEA
- Obaidul Quader admitted to CCU with heart complications
- Quader’s condition improving, but he is not out of danger: doctor
- Singapore doctors at BSMMU to assess Quader’s condition after heart complications
- Hasina visits Quader at BSMMU hospital
- Bangladesh hangs man for 2012 murder of Saudi embassy official Khalaf
- President Hamid, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury visit Quader in hospital
- India may have to accept mediation as Kashmir dispute gets internationalised