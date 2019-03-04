ACC recommends action after ‘identifying’ sources of corruption at Biman, CAAB
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2019 02:45 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2019 02:45 AM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has “identified” sources of irregularities and corruption in Biman Bangladesh Airlines and the Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh or CAAB.
The national anti-graft agency has recommended action by the secretaries to the cabinet and civil aviation to block the sources of corruption.
ACC Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque Khan submitted two reports on corruption at Biman and at CAAB to State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali on Sunday.
BIMAN
The sectors in the flag carrier that are hit by irregularities and corruption are procurement and lease of aircraft, maintenance and overhaul, ground servicing, cargo import and export, passenger transportation and ticket sale, embezzlement of extra baggage charge and food catering, according to one of the reports.
It says “huge corruption” takes place in procurement and lease of aircraft and purchase of machinery. It claims corruption worth “tens of millions of takas” involving aircraft maintenance and purchase of repair tools.
Staffers involved in cargo service in collusion with exporters and importers show goods weighing less than they do or a different unit of measurement to share the proceeds, according to the report.
Biman officials embezzle money by not submitting fees paid by passengers for extra luggage, the ACC found in investigation.
They also refuse to sell tickets even when seats remain empty in order to facilitate sale of tickets of other airlines, the report said.
The ACC recommended institution of a committee made of local and foreign experts to approve aircraft purchase.
The extent of corruption should be assessed by reviewing documents related to purchase of tools and machinery, it said.
The commission recommended three to five years’ contract with world-renowned ground-handlers to develop Biman’s skill in this area.
It also asked for strengthened supervision to stop irregularities in weighing cargo and luggage.
CAAB
The ACC identified 11 areas of corruption at CAAB.
These include procurement, construction and development work, asset management, airport space lease, stall and billboard, appointment of consultant, and overseas training of officials.
The commission recommended appointment of BUET teachers and experts to committees for purchase and evaluation of construction work, and experienced director for asset management in CAAB.
It said CAAB should determine the justification of shops and billboards in airport areas, organise trainings to increase staff skills, launch electronic tender system for construction and repair work, deputise skilled people to proper places, and identify and stop corruption in giving air licences and flight engineers.
