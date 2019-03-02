Home > Business

bKash organises workshop on technological innovations in AML, CFT

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 02 Mar 2019 05:58 PM BdST Updated: 02 Mar 2019 05:58 PM BdST

bKash Limited and Bangladesh Bank’s Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit of BFIU have jointly organised a day-long workshop on technological innovations and its impact on anti-money laundering (AML) and combating finance of terrorism (CFT) for senior officials to sensitise them on the issue.

Head of BFIU Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan was present as the chief guest and Joint Director Masud Rana presented the keynote paper at the workshop held in a city hotel on Saturday, according to a bKash statement.

Hassan urged the practitioners to ensure AML and CFT practices with effective utilisation of technological innovations.

Speaking at the workshop Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash Limited said that by using state of the art technology we will be able to minimise money laundering and terrorist financing risks more precisely.

He added bKash completely adheres to AML and CFT practices in accordance to the prescribed rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

As many as 125 officials of Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank Limited, other banks and bKash participated in the workshop.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

BGMEA polls: Swadhinata Parishad claims attack

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the White House in Washington, US, Feb 22, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

Trump calls on China to drop tariffs

FILE PHOTO: Meng Wanzhou, Executive Board Director of the Chinese technology giant Huawei, attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum

Canada approves extradition of Huawei chief

India showcasing automobile strength

Bangladesh plans new policy to woo car makers

Chicken, egg prices soar

India finds no asbestos in J&J baby talc

Russian 'keen to buy drugs from Bangladesh'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.