bKash organises workshop on technological innovations in AML, CFT

Head of BFIU Abu Hena Mohd Razee Hassan was present as the chief guest and Joint Director Masud Rana presented the keynote paper at the workshop held in a city hotel on Saturday, according to a bKash statement.

Hassan urged the practitioners to ensure AML and CFT practices with effective utilisation of technological innovations.

Speaking at the workshop Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer of bKash Limited said that by using state of the art technology we will be able to minimise money laundering and terrorist financing risks more precisely.

He added bKash completely adheres to AML and CFT practices in accordance to the prescribed rules and regulations of Bangladesh Bank and other regulatory bodies.

As many as 125 officials of Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank Limited, other banks and bKash participated in the workshop.