India showcasing automobile strength in Bangladesh

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the 2nd edition of Indo-Bangla Automotive Show on Friday at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

Organisers say the four-day event with the theme ‘‘move together on the road to progress’ is aimed at expanding the reach of Indian automotive companies in Bangladesh.

The India’s automotive industry body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in collaboration with Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) in Dhaka, is organising the event

The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Indian government, Bangladesh Automobile Assemblers & Manufacturers Association (BAAMA), Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers & Manufacturers Association (BMAMA) and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) are supporting the event.

As in the first edition, key Indian automobile manufacturers such as Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Force Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti-Suzuki, SML Isuzu, TATA Motors, TVS Motors, and their Bangladeshi partners like Aftab Autos, Ifad Autos, Karnaphuli, Niloy Motors, Nitol Motors, Rancon Auto, Rangs Motors, Runner Motors, TVS Auto Bangladesh, and Uttara Motors, are participating in the event.

In addition, more than 35 Indian component manufacturers, tyre manufacturers, oil and lube companies and organisations like International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) are taking part.

A high-level Indian delegation including senior industry leaders will meet Bangladesh government officials as part of the event.

Celebrity visits, new vehicle launches and international food brands like Igloo, Shiraz, Mainland China and North End coffee are the other attractions in the expo.

Free shuttle services from various locations in Dhaka are arranged by organisers for better visitor experience.

The commerce minister said Bangladesh encourages Indian manufacturers to come and make vehicles, tyres and components here.

“In next 4-6 months we will have a clear policy. India is a long time trusted friend. Our government is very business friendly and we look forward to creating opportunities for employment and exports,” he said.

TATA Motors Vice-president Sushant Naik hailed economic and cultural ties between India and Bangladesh and hoped that the two countries will continue this legacy in automotive sector as well.

“We have tried to address the expectations of all categories of customers, across the spectrum starting from buses, trucks, passenger cars, two wheelers, three wheelers. We have even displayed tractors. New technologies and interfaces are being created in all corners of the world by technology companies in partnership with automakers,” he said.

Acting Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Adarsh Swaika pointed out that Indian products are accepted in global markets, especially in the developing countries.

“Small cars from India will resolve traffic issues in Bangladesh,” he said.

Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Kazi M Aminul Islam said the government is encouraging private sector to step forward and invest in the country.

Deputy Director General of SIAM Sugato Sen said the automobile industry has always been at the forefront of partnership and progress across the world, between countries, communities and cultures.

“This show, now in its second year, has the same purpose and mission,” he stated.

Sen also announced that SIAM will sponsor visit of three Journalists from Bangladesh to auto expo – The Motor Show 2020 to be held in Greater Noida, India.