India showcasing automobile strength in Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2019 09:13 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 09:13 PM BdST
Indian automakers have begun the annual showcase of their products in Bangladesh along with the local manufacturers.
Related Stories
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the 2nd edition of Indo-Bangla Automotive Show on Friday at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).
Organisers say the four-day event with the theme ‘‘move together on the road to progress’ is aimed at expanding the reach of Indian automotive companies in Bangladesh.
The India’s automotive industry body, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) in collaboration with Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) in Dhaka, is organising the event
The Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Indian government, Bangladesh Automobile Assemblers & Manufacturers Association (BAAMA), Bangladesh Motorcycle Assemblers & Manufacturers Association (BMAMA) and India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) are supporting the event.
As in the first edition, key Indian automobile manufacturers such as Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Force Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti-Suzuki, SML Isuzu, TATA Motors, TVS Motors, and their Bangladeshi partners like Aftab Autos, Ifad Autos, Karnaphuli, Niloy Motors, Nitol Motors, Rancon Auto, Rangs Motors, Runner Motors, TVS Auto Bangladesh, and Uttara Motors, are participating in the event.
In addition, more than 35 Indian component manufacturers, tyre manufacturers, oil and lube companies and organisations like International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) are taking part.
A high-level Indian delegation including senior industry leaders will meet Bangladesh government officials as part of the event.
Celebrity visits, new vehicle launches and international food brands like Igloo, Shiraz, Mainland China and North End coffee are the other attractions in the expo.
Free shuttle services from various locations in Dhaka are arranged by organisers for better visitor experience.
The commerce minister said Bangladesh encourages Indian manufacturers to come and make vehicles, tyres and components here.
“In next 4-6 months we will have a clear policy. India is a long time trusted friend. Our government is very business friendly and we look forward to creating opportunities for employment and exports,” he said.
TATA Motors Vice-president Sushant Naik hailed economic and cultural ties between India and Bangladesh and hoped that the two countries will continue this legacy in automotive sector as well.
“We have tried to address the expectations of all categories of customers, across the spectrum starting from buses, trucks, passenger cars, two wheelers, three wheelers. We have even displayed tractors. New technologies and interfaces are being created in all corners of the world by technology companies in partnership with automakers,” he said.
Acting Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Adarsh Swaika pointed out that Indian products are accepted in global markets, especially in the developing countries.
“Small cars from India will resolve traffic issues in Bangladesh,” he said.
Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) Kazi M Aminul Islam said the government is encouraging private sector to step forward and invest in the country.
Deputy Director General of SIAM Sugato Sen said the automobile industry has always been at the forefront of partnership and progress across the world, between countries, communities and cultures.
“This show, now in its second year, has the same purpose and mission,” he stated.
Sen also announced that SIAM will sponsor visit of three Journalists from Bangladesh to auto expo – The Motor Show 2020 to be held in Greater Noida, India.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India showcasing automobile strength in Bangladesh
- Chicken, egg prices soar on ‘production fall’
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers
- J&J resumes production of baby talc in India after tests find no asbestos
- Russian firms eager to buy medicine, invest in joint venture in Bangladesh: Ambassador
- India-Pakistan tensions spread from Asia to European markets
- DNCC fines Meena Bazar Tk 100,000 for cigarette ads, again
- ‘TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019’ comes to a close
- Amazon adds former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to board
- Trump delays tariff hike on Chinese goods, citing trade talk progress
Most Read
- India welcomes Pakistan's return of captured pilot, as powers urge de-escalation
- Top 20 loan defaulters named, total 266,118 until 2018-end
- PM Hasina terms Biman pilot, crews ‘heroes of the county’
- Awami League's Atiqul wins Dhaka North mayor by-election with massive margin
- Pakistani village asks: Where are bodies of militants India says it bombed?
- Bangladesh tells UN Security Council cannot take more Myanmar refugees
- Atiqul in Annisul’s chair: From BGMEA boss to Dhaka North City mayor
- Bangladesh works on new policy to woo car makers
- Why do India and Pakistan keep fighting over Kashmir?
- Indian pilot Abhinandan swallowed papers before being captured by Pakistan villagers