Chicken, egg prices soar on ‘production fall’

Chicken prices have shot up by Tk 10 to Tk 160 a kg and egg prices have exceeded Tk 100 a dozen in span of a week in the retail markets.

In several kitchen markets, including Barabagh, Pirerbagh and Karwan Bazar in the capital, it was found on Friday that chicken eggs were selling at Tk 105 per dozen and duck eggs were priced at Tk 150 per dozen.

Buyers expressed their anger over the increased price hike of eggs. One of them, Abdur Rahim, blamed manipulation behind the price hikes of eggs and chicken.

“For the last one month, I bought eggs at Tk 100 per dozen. Now egg price has been increased by Tk 5 per dozen. Even at the beginning of the winter, egg was sold at Tk 75 to Tk 80 per dozen,” said Rahim at Karwan Bazar.

"Why would the price of a product be volatile?”

Retail sellers claimed that low production affected the egg and chicken prices.