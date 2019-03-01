Chicken, egg prices soar on ‘production fall’
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Mar 2019 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 08:49 PM BdST
Chicken and egg prices have increased in several parts of Dhaka due to a fall in production, retail sellers say.
Chicken prices have shot up by Tk 10 to Tk 160 a kg and egg prices have exceeded Tk 100 a dozen in span of a week in the retail markets.
Buyers expressed their anger over the increased price hike of eggs. One of them, Abdur Rahim, blamed manipulation behind the price hikes of eggs and chicken.
"Why would the price of a product be volatile?”
Retail sellers claimed that low production affected the egg and chicken prices.
