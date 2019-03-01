Home > Business

Chicken, egg prices soar on ‘production fall’

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Mar 2019 08:49 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2019 08:49 PM BdST

Chicken and egg prices have increased in several parts of Dhaka due to a fall in production, retail sellers say.

Chicken prices have shot up by Tk 10 to Tk 160 a kg and egg prices have exceeded Tk 100 a dozen in span of a week in the retail markets.

In several kitchen markets, including Barabagh, Pirerbagh and Karwan Bazar in the capital, it was found on Friday that chicken eggs were selling at Tk 105 per dozen and duck eggs were priced at Tk 150 per dozen.

Buyers expressed their anger over the increased price hike of eggs. One of them, Abdur Rahim, blamed manipulation behind the price hikes of eggs and chicken.

“For the last one month, I bought eggs at Tk 100 per dozen. Now egg price has been increased by Tk 5 per dozen. Even at the beginning of the winter, egg was sold at Tk 75 to Tk 80 per dozen,” said Rahim at Karwan Bazar.

"Why would the price of a product be volatile?”

Retail sellers claimed that low production affected the egg and chicken prices.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bangladesh plans new policy to woo car makers

Chicken, egg prices soar

India finds no asbestos in J&J baby talc

Russian 'keen to buy drugs from Bangladesh'

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb 26, 2019. REUTERS

India-Pakistan tensions spread from Asia to European markets

‘TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week’ ends

Meena Bazar fined for cigarette ads, again

Trump delays tariff hike on Chinese goods

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.