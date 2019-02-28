Home > Business

Russian firms eager to buy medicine, invest in joint venture in Bangladesh: Ambassador

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Feb 2019 04:20 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 04:20 AM BdST

Russia's private sector is eager to buy medicine from Bangladesh and invest in joint venture projects here, its ambassador in Dhaka has told the foreign minister.

Alexander Ignatov expressed his country’s specific interest in importing medicine. He also showed interest in joint venture investment in pharmaceutical sector, the foreign ministry said.

He called on AK Abdul Momen at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.

Apart from bilateral issues, views on regional and international issues of mutual concern were exchanged during the meeting.

The foreign minister sought Russian support in dealing with the Rohingya crisis.

He thanked the Russian government for extending support in establishing the Rooppur Nuclear Power Projects and also for the active collaboration in gas field.

The ambassador assured the minister that his government would continue cooperation with Bangladesh in power, energy, information communication, trade, defence and other areas of mutual importance.

