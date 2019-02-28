Russian firms eager to buy medicine, invest in joint venture in Bangladesh: Ambassador
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Feb 2019 04:20 AM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2019 04:20 AM BdST
Russia's private sector is eager to buy medicine from Bangladesh and invest in joint venture projects here, its ambassador in Dhaka has told the foreign minister.
Alexander Ignatov expressed his country’s specific interest in importing medicine. He also showed interest in joint venture investment in pharmaceutical sector, the foreign ministry said.
He called on AK Abdul Momen at the foreign ministry on Wednesday.
Apart from bilateral issues, views on regional and international issues of mutual concern were exchanged during the meeting.
The foreign minister sought Russian support in dealing with the Rohingya crisis.
He thanked the Russian government for extending support in establishing the Rooppur Nuclear Power Projects and also for the active collaboration in gas field.
The ambassador assured the minister that his government would continue cooperation with Bangladesh in power, energy, information communication, trade, defence and other areas of mutual importance.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Russian firms eager to buy medicine, invest in joint venture in Bangladesh: Ambassador
- India-Pakistan tensions spread from Asia to European markets
- DNCC fines Meena Bazar Tk 100,000 for cigarette ads, again
- ‘TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week 2019’ comes to a close
- Amazon adds former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi to board
- Trump delays tariff hike on Chinese goods, citing trade talk progress
- Austria keen to invest in Bangladeshi industries
- Grameenphone questions SMP restrictions slapped by BTRC
- Agrocorp wins tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh
- UAE's LuLu, NMC Groups eager to invest in Bangladesh
Most Read
- India, Pakistan claim to down each other's jets as Kashmir conflict heats up
- Police disperse protesters from Uttara road after five-hour blockade
- ‘IS doctor’ of Bangladesh origin begs Britain to let him return with wife, children
- India says lost one plane in Pakistan combat, pilot missing
- Taliban says did not issue statement on India, Pakistan clashes
- After India’s strike on Pakistan, both sides leave room for de-escalation
- Hundreds of militants were sleeping in 5-star Balakot camp when pounded by Indian airstrikes: report
- People’s movement curbed, schools shut as unknown disease hits Thakurgaon village
- India, Pakistan trade fire in Kashmir, US urges calm after Indian airstrike
- BSTI revokes licences of three companies, suspends seven for selling unsafe drinking water