DNCC fines Meena Bazar Tk 100,000 for cigarette ads, again
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Feb 2019 04:42 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 04:42 AM BdST
A Dhaka North City Corporation mobile court has fined chain store Meena Bazar for illegally displaying advertisements of cigarettes.
DNCC Zone-5 conducted a drive at Meena Bazar’s Mohammadia Housing Society outlet in Mohammadpur on Tuesday.
Dhaka Ahsania Mission’s Tobacco Control Project, which advocates DNCC’s actions related to tobacco control, said in a media release that the Project Officer Audut Rahman Imon was present when Executive Magistrate Mir Nahid Ahsan led the drive.
The magistrates also warned the management to abide by the law properly, according to the release.
In 2016, a DNCC mobile court fined Meena Bazar at Mohammadpur Tk 100,000 for the same reason.
WARNING:
