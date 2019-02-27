Home > Business

DNCC fines Meena Bazar Tk 100,000 for cigarette ads, again

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 27 Feb 2019 04:42 AM BdST Updated: 27 Feb 2019 04:42 AM BdST

A Dhaka North City Corporation mobile court has fined chain store Meena Bazar for illegally displaying advertisements of cigarettes.

DNCC Zone-5 conducted a drive at Meena Bazar’s Mohammadia Housing Society outlet in Mohammadpur on Tuesday.

Dhaka Ahsania Mission’s Tobacco Control Project, which advocates DNCC’s actions related to tobacco control, said in a media release that the Project Officer Audut Rahman Imon was present when Executive Magistrate Mir Nahid Ahsan led the drive.

The magistrates also warned the management to abide by the law properly, according to the release.

In 2016, a DNCC mobile court fined Meena Bazar at Mohammadpur Tk 100,000 for the same reason.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

‘TRESemmé Bangladesh Fashion Week’ ends

Meena Bazar fined for cigarette ads, again

Trump delays tariff hike on Chinese goods

Austria keen to invest in Bangladesh

GP questions SMP curbs

Agrocorp wins 50,000T wheat tender

UAE firms eager to invest in Bangladesh

A shop assistant adjusts Dior sunglasses at Dior's new flagship store in London, Britain, May 31, 2016. Reuters

UK MPs want end to throwaway fashion

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.