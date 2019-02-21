Austria keen to invest in Bangladeshi industries
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2019 04:04 PM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2019 04:04 PM BdST
Austria has expressed interest in investing in Bangladesh with a view to establish its ‘roots and perspectives’ in Bangladeshi industries.
Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl discussed the investment prospects and opportunities between the countries in a meeting with her Bangladeshi counterpart AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday.
The two foreign ministers spoke about cooperation between the two countries in vocational training, agriculture, e-learning and renewable energy sectors.
They were also hopeful that a proposed air services agreement which would establish direct air link between Dhaka and Vienna would be concluded soon.
Representatives of 13 leading Austrian firms and Bangladeshi public and private investment authorities also attended the meeting at the State Guest House Padma.
Momen urged Austrian firms to take advantage of Bangladesh’s burgeoning economy and attractive foreign investment packages by investing in the country.
He also highlighted Bangladesh’s socio-economic development over the last decade in light of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s ‘Vision 2021’ and ‘Vision 2041’ development programmes.
