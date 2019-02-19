Home > Business

UAE's LuLu, NMC Groups eager to invest in Bangladesh

  Reazul Bashar from Abu Dhabi  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Feb 2019

UAE-based business conglomerates LuLu Group International and NMC Group have spoken of their willingness to invest in Bangladesh's healthcare, tourism and retail chain shops.

Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group Yusuff Ali and Founder and Chairman of NMC Group BR Shetty expressed their interest during a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her hotel suite in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Press Secretary to Prime Minister Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters about the outcome of the meeting.

“The LuLu Group chairman said Bangladesh has many potential areas like tourism and hypermarket where invention can be made,” he said.

“The group sought land near and outside Dhaka from the prime minister and she told them the land will be given.”

The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, hotels and department stores in many countries.

“The LuLu Group chairman was keen to build a 5-star hotel in Bangladesh and decided in principle to invest in Bangladesh," said Karim.

Prime Minister Hasina highlighted the investment opportunities offered by Bangladesh and said, "We want investment in order to develop the country."

NMC Group is the largest private healthcare company in the UAE and ranks amongst the leading fertility service providers in the world. “It wants to set up a hospital in Bangladesh,” said the press secretary.

The founder of NMC Group showed interest to construct specialised hospitals for the treatment of cancer and cardiac diseases.

Press Secretary Karim termed the visit of the prime minister to UAE "very successful".

Gulf News and Khaleej Times interviewed Hasina on Tuesday morning.

Hasina reached Abu Dhabi on Sunday and visited the defence exhibition after attending the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

She also witnessed the signing of four deals with the UAE. The agreements are expected to draw in “big investments” for the power sector and economic zones of Bangladesh.

She is scheduled to return home on Feb 20, ending the six-day foreign trip, her first after winning the parliamentary elections for the fourth term.

