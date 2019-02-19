Home > Business

New round of US-China trade talks begins Tuesday

Published: 19 Feb 2019 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 10:23 AM BdST

A new round of talks between the United States and China to resolve their trade war will take place in Washington on Tuesday, with follow-up sessions at a higher level later in the week, the White House said on Monday.

The talks follow a round of negotiations that ended last week in Beijing without a deal but which officials said had generated progress on contentious issues between the two trading partners.

The talks are aimed at “achieving needed structural changes in China that affect trade between the United States and China.  The two sides will also discuss China’s pledge to purchase a substantial amount of goods and services from the United States,” the White House said in a statement.

