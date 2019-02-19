New round of US-China trade talks begins Tuesday
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Feb 2019 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 10:23 AM BdST
A new round of talks between the United States and China to resolve their trade war will take place in Washington on Tuesday, with follow-up sessions at a higher level later in the week, the White House said on Monday.
The talks follow a round of negotiations that ended last week in Beijing without a deal but which officials said had generated progress on contentious issues between the two trading partners.
The talks are aimed at “achieving needed structural changes in China that affect trade between the United States and China. The two sides will also discuss China’s pledge to purchase a substantial amount of goods and services from the United States,” the White House said in a statement.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BEZA gives final approval to Kishoreganj Economic Zone
- Finance minister not worried about new banks
- Call for concerted efforts for self-sufficiency in dairy sector
- Bangladesh eyes ‘big investments’ after four deals signed with UAE
- ULAB hosts 2019 Financial Inclusion Summit
- Laptop 'for him', vacuum 'for her'? HSBC draws ire with Valentine offer
- Turag river encroachment: Two executives of Amin and Momin Developments arrested
- Citi sees strong growth in Asian trade corridors
- Airtel launches new advert focusing on true friendship
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
Most Read
- Prince Harry and Prince William split households over royal family row
- Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
- Saudi crown prince begins Asia tour with $20 billion Pakistan investment pledge
- UAE keen to invest in Bangladesh, consider taking in more manpower: Official
- Bangladesh eyes ‘big investments’ after four deals signed with UAE
- Bangladesh Bank approves three more private commercial banks
- Saad followers brave rains for second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
- HC scraps plea challenging swearing-in of new MPs again
- Biswa Ijtema extended to Tuesday after rain disruptions
- BCB announces new domestic T20 tournament