Call for concerted efforts for self-sufficiency in dairy sector

They also said it is possible to attain self-sufficiency in dairy sector by taking realistic steps involving all stakeholders of the sector, according to a press release from PRAN-RFL Group.

The discussion titled “PRAN Dairy Hub and potential dairy sector” was organized by PRAN Dairy Limited held at PRAN Dairy Complex at Shahjadpur in Sirajganj.

PRAN Dairy organised two-day ‘PRAN Milk Journey’ event to show the consumers milk collection and related process.

Some 60 consumers from different parts of the country took part in the roundtable apart from officials from Department of Livestock Services and Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, dairy farmers and NGO activists.

Addressing the occasion, Hiresh Ranjan Bhowmik, Director General at Department of Livestock Services, said country’s dairy sector is moving forward despite many hurdles.

The milk production was 9.4 million tonnes, up around nine folds from 1.2 million tonnes in 2005, according to Bhowmik.

Emphasising reducing production cost, he said the government has taken many steps to reduce the cost so that the farmers are not affected in any circumstances.

“We all have to help farmers attain self-sufficiency in dairy,” the press release quoted Nathu Ram Sarker, Director General at Bangladesh Livestock Research Institute, as saying.

He also emphasised enhancing milk production as well reduction of production cost to benefit the farmers.

Md Muniruzzaman, Executive Director at PRAN Dairy, is quoted to have said: “We always try to encourage farmers to increase milk production. We do not only think about business but we also work to develop the life-standard of farmers.”

Mentioning that PRAN gives highest importance to maintain quality, he requested all to keep faith in PRAN Dairy products.

Mahbub-e-Elahi, Dean of Veterinary Medicine Faculty of Sylhet Agricultural University, Nadira Sultana, a teacher of Bangladesh Agricultural University, Rajib Ibne Islam, General Manager (Operation) of PRAN Dairy, actress Badhon and Sagota and actor Emon, among others, spoke at the discussion.