ULAB hosts 2019 Financial Inclusion Summit

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2019 05:11 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2019 05:11 PM BdST

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has hosted a one-day industry and academic conference to discuss cutting-edge insights on enabling and regulating financial inclusion.

The ‘2019 Financial Inclusion Summit’ was held at the Lakeshore Hotel in Gulshan on Saturday.

The event was organised by the ULAB Center for Enterprise and Society (CES), while bKash, the largest global provider of mobile financial services was the primary sponsor.

The event was also supported by UN Capital Development Fund, the Digital Frontier Institute and Innovision Consulting Private Limited, and the Financial Express.

The event allowed for extensive networking between universities, banks, agencies offering mobile financial services, financial technology companies, NGOs and regulators.

The event was attended by 150 delegates from leading private and public sector organisations.

Minister of Planning MA Mannan was the chief guest at the event, while Innovations for Poverty Action Director of Financial Inclusion Rebecca Rouse was the special guest. The keynote speech was delivered by Debbie Watkins, the managing director of APMEA at Fern Software.

Other speakers at the event included Prof Imran Rahman, bKash CEO Kamal Quader, Bank Asia Ltd President and Managing Director Md Arfan Ali, Green Delta Insurance Managing Director and CEO Farzana Chowdhury, United Nations Capital Development Fund SHIFT SAARC Country Project Coordinator Ashraful Alam, Grameenphone founding Chairperson Khalid Shams and ULAB Associate Professor and Director of CES and EMBA Sajid Amit.

ULAB Vice Chancellor Prof Dr HM Jahirul Haque and ULAB Board of Trustees member Taheerah Haq also spoke at the event.

