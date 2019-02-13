Airtel launches new advert focusing on true friendship

The 1.44 minutes long commercial was launched on television and internet-based platforms, including Airtel Buzz’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on Wednesday, the telecom operator said in a media release.

A set of young people from various platforms played multiple characters like sportsperson, karate students, boxer, biker, and lover surrounded by their friends in the advert.

It describes friendship through a beautiful visual and a catchy jingle, paying homage to true friends.

“Looking back at life, we all had a point when we faced failure; no matter how passionate we were or how hard we tried, we failed. The society disapproved of all our efforts, killing our spirit which helped us to fight back. However, one thing remained constant - our friends,” the Airtel release said.

“They backed us up during our hardest times, when we thought we would never be able to turn our situations around and try one more time to overcome whatever challenge we were facing.”

“Keeping this spirit to fight back in mind, Airtel, the number one network of friends, is back with a thematic commercial to pay tribute to all the friends across the country who stay by our side in every situation,” it added.