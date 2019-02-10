Customers of six banks can now deposit money through bKash

The six banks are Dhaka Bank, City Bank, BRAC Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Midland Bank and Standard Chartered Bank.

"Customers don't require to go to agent points if they have accounts in any of these banks," the mobile money transfer service provider’s CEO Kamal Quadir told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

“We’ve launched the services to provide our over 31 million customers with banking facilities without them having to go to the banks’ branches,” he added.

The firm will sign deals with other banks to enable their customers to transfer funds to and from bKash accounts, its officials said.

The deals with four banks were signed last year while those with BRAC and Standard Chartered were signed recently.

In a statement on the deal with Standard Chartered, bKash said accountholders of the bank can now avail the services using the bank’s online banking platform and SC mobile app.

Standard Chartered credit cardholders will also be able to transfer funds to bKash accounts by debiting their credit cards in future, according to the agreement.

bKash CEO Kamal and Standard Charted Bangladesh CEO Naser Ezaz Bijoy signed the agreement at the head office of Standard Chartered in Dhaka.

Senior management officials of both the organisations were also present.