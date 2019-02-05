Commerce Minister Tipu pitches for stronger trade relations with US

He made the call while new American Ambassador in Dhaka Earl Miller paid a courtesy call on him at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The minister assured him of full government support to the US investors to boost trade relations between the two countries.

Bangladesh now exports $6 billion worth of goods to the United States and imports $1.7 billion worth of goods from there, he told reporters after the meeting.

"They want to raise it. I’ve said if you want to invest in our country I’ll make business easier. "

On Nov 18, Miller took over as the new US ambassador to Bangladesh.

The minister said, "He has been here for two months. I said 'you are new and I am a month old (in charge). Let's join hands together to do business in days to come'.

"He said 'I can be a big salesman to you'."

The US embassy in Dhaka does not have a commercial counsellor, but the envoy will take measures to have one, according to the minister.

The ambassador was informed about the recent wage increase of workers, he said. "We have requested him to deliver this message to his people. The new ambassador has also assured me that he will look into the GSP issue and try to get new investments in Bangladesh.”