Bangladesh Eye Hospital Institute launches flagship eyewear store
Business Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2019 05:30 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2019 05:30 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Eye Hospital Institute has launched the BEHI Vision Care flagship store in Banani to provide customers with access to various top shelf brands of spectacles and sunglasses.
The flagship outlet in Banani was inaugurated by Asaduzzaman Noor MP. Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Dhaka General Crishantha de Silva attended as a special guest. Other guests included Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Akram Khan and cricket player and commentator Athar Ali Khan.
BEHI Vision Care was established in partnership with Sri Lanka’s Vision Care and the Bangladesh Eye Hospital.
The store, located at Suvastu Suraiya Trade Centre at Kemal Ataturk Avenue in Banani, will carry products from a number of famous brands including Ray-Ban, Oakley, Michael Kors, Vogue, Bulgari, Versace, Giorgio Armani, Laxottica, Prada, Mont Blanc, Maui Jim, Carrera, CHE and Polar Sun.
French lens manufacturer Essilor will provide the signature lenses at the store.
The store will also provide hearing care products such as hearing aids from manufacturers such as Denmark’s Oticon.
