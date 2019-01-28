Home > Business

Jewellers hike per bhori gold price beyond Tk 50,000

  Chief Economics Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Jan 2019 09:48 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 09:48 PM BdST

Jewellers in Bangladesh have raised gold prices for the second time this year citing a price hike in the international market.

The prices of the yellow metal went up to Tk 1,166 per bhori or 11.664 grams, said Bangladesh Jewellers Samity or Bajus in a statement on Monday.

The new prices will go into effect from Tuesday.

The finest refined quality or 22-carat gold will cost more than Tk 50,000 per bhori.

The latest gold price hike came after January 1 this year when the association raised the bullion price by Tk 1,500 per bhori.

The gold price was the highest in 2012 when it rose to almost Tk 60,000 per bhori.

“Prices in the international market are high now. We have decided to raise prices after considering the overall situation,” the association’s General Secretary Dilip Kumar Agarwala told bdnews24.com.

According to the latest price, the 22-carat gold price has been increased to Tk 50,155 per bhori, which was Tk 48,989 per bhori, 21-carat gold price to Tk 47, 822 per bhori from Tk 46, 656 per bhori and 18-carat gold price to Tk 42,807 per bhori from Tk 41, 640 per bhori.

New gold prices (per bhori):

22-carat – Tk 50,155

21-carat – Tk 47,822

18-carat – Tk 42,807

Traditional gold – Tk 27,585.

