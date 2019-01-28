Grameenphone’s net profit rises 28% in 2018, shares surge
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Jan 2019 05:52 PM BdST Updated: 28 Jan 2019 05:52 PM BdST
Grameenphone's net profit rose about 28 percent year-on-year to Tk 35.2 billion in 2018, helped by data revenue growth.
“In 2018, we delivered a strong business performance driven by excellent execution in the market,” CEO Michael Foley said in a statement on Monday.
Profit news cheered the stock. Shares of Grameenphone, Bangladesh’s largest company by market value, surged 4 percent on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.
The mobile phone operator netted 7.4 million new subscribers throughout the last year, registering an 11.3 percent increase. It also added 5.9 million internet subscribers. About 51 percent of its total subscribers were using internet services.
The company’s revenue went up 3.4 percent year-on-year to Tk 132.8 billion in 2018. That was the lowest growth since 2015 when it was 2 percent, according to the company’s website.
Foley said the operator faced many challenges this year with a tough competitive environment and regulatory directives. However, he said the company witnessed healthy growth in voice and data revenue.
Data revenue grew by 21 percent along with voice revenue growth of 6.6 percent in 2018, according to the statement.
The company recommended Tk 28 per share dividend for 2018. The total cash dividend stood at 155 percent of paid-up capital.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'Get a grip on Brexit', businesses tell UK's quarrelling politicians
- Khirsapat mango becomes third Bangladesh product to get GI recognition
- BRAC wins SAFA Award for best presented annual report
- Afghanistan keen to import pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh
- What happens next in Huawei CFO Meng's case?
- Premier Bank awarded Fastest Growing SME Bank 2018 by International Finance UK
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Adani Wilmar signs deal to set up 11 plants in Bangladesh industrial city
- Bangladesh regulator launching mobile phone database to stop theft, illegal import
- Trump says a deal 'could very well happen' with China
Most Read
- Policeman held as ‘children forced into prostitution’ rescued in Sylhet
- Pilot had ‘breakdown’ before deadly US-Bangla crash, Nepal probe panel says
- Three days minimum term for all mobile package services: BTRC
- Many aspirants reluctant to run for mayor in DNCC by-elections
- Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue
- Mosaddek Ali Falu, wife’s assets frozen in ACC investigation into 'illegal wealth'
- HC halts real estate projects for illegally occupying Gazipur water bodies
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- PM Hasina bashes doctors unwilling to work in districts
- Plans to link up with China, Thailand and Malaysia by rail: Minister