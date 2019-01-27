Khirsapat mango becomes third Bangladesh product to get GI recognition

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday handed the GI certificate over to Md Shafiqul Islam, chief scientific officer at the regional horticulture research centre of the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks or DPDT.

“Bangladeshi mangos have a vast market for their quality. It will be possible to brighten the country’s image through mango,” Humayun said at a programme marking the occasion at the ministry in Dhaka.

He also hoped the GI recognition of Khirsapat would encourage the production of the variety.

The DPDT registered Jamdani saree as the first GI product of Bangladesh in 2016. Hilsa, a fish popular for its taste and flavour, received the recognition in 2017.

The producers can use separate tags and stickers on the Khirsapat variety of mango as it is recognised as a GI product of the country.

The recognition stipulates that the producers must produce the mango organically and keep its properties and characteristics unchanged.

Extra value will be added to the product while exporting.

Khirsapat is a medium variety of mango weighing between 150 grams and 500 grams each.

Besides sweet taste and flavour, less fibre and small seed have made the variety popular.

According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation, GI is a sign used on products that have a particular geographic origin, possess, qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

The GI indication of goods acts as the "claim to fame" for a state.

Bangladesh made the GI law - the Geographical Indicative Products (Registration and Protection) Act - in 2013. A GI policy was made in line with the law after another two years.