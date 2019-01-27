Khirsapat mango becomes third Bangladesh product to get GI recognition
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Jan 2019 07:23 PM BdST Updated: 27 Jan 2019 07:23 PM BdST
Khirsapat mango, a variety usually found in Chapainawabganj, has become the third Bangladeshi product to receive the geographical indication registration.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday handed the GI certificate over to Md Shafiqul Islam, chief scientific officer at the regional horticulture research centre of the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks or DPDT.
He also hoped the GI recognition of Khirsapat would encourage the production of the variety.
The DPDT registered Jamdani saree as the first GI product of Bangladesh in 2016. Hilsa, a fish popular for its taste and flavour, received the recognition in 2017.
The recognition stipulates that the producers must produce the mango organically and keep its properties and characteristics unchanged.
Extra value will be added to the product while exporting.
Khirsapat is a medium variety of mango weighing between 150 grams and 500 grams each.
According to the World Intellectual Property Organisation, GI is a sign used on products that have a particular geographic origin, possess, qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.
The GI indication of goods acts as the "claim to fame" for a state.
Bangladesh made the GI law - the Geographical Indicative Products (Registration and Protection) Act - in 2013. A GI policy was made in line with the law after another two years.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BRAC wins SAFA Award for best presented annual report
- Afghanistan keen to import pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh
- What happens next in Huawei CFO Meng's case?
- Premier Bank awarded Fastest Growing SME Bank 2018 by International Finance UK
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Adani Wilmar signs deal to set up 11 plants in Bangladesh industrial city
- Bangladesh regulator launching mobile phone database to stop theft, illegal import
- Trump says a deal 'could very well happen' with China
- Wholesale rice prices drop after ministers-traders meeting
- Asia stocks advance on US-China trade relief
Most Read
- Hasina picks Ashraf’s sister Syeda Zakia Noor for Kishoreganj, Atiqul for Dhaka North
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury takes over as Bangladesh Navy chief
- Jatiya Oikya Front invited to Ganabhaban
- Philippines vows to crush 'terrorists' after church bombs kill 20
- Woman confesses to killing husband in Gazipur
- ACC chief irked by missing teachers and students during surprise school inspections
- Couple murdered at farmhouse in Nilphamari’s Syedpur
- Fatima Ali, fan favourite on ‘Top Chef,’ dies at 29
- Rape suspect shot dead in Jhalakathi
- Canada PM fires China ambassador over Huawei comments