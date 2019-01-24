BRAC wins SAFA Award for best presented annual report
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 04:02 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 04:02 AM BdST
BRAC has won the South Asian Federation of Accountants or SAFA Award 2017 for best presented annual report in the non-governmental organisation category.
The award was handed to BRAC at a ceremony in Pune, India on Tuesday, the NGO said in a media release on Wednesday.
Tushar Bhowmik, director of BRAC’s finance department, received the award.
SAFA is a federation of organisations of accountants from all the eight SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries.
“BRAC regularly follows standard requirements in carrying out audit of its financial matters. Our objective is to ensure organisational accountability through full disclosure,” Tushar said after receiving the award, according to the release.
“We have strong corporate governance, which plays a key role in preparing a highly standard financial statement,” he added.
The selection for this award was made on the basis of an assessment of transparency, accountability and good governance, the release said.
Last year, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) awarded BRAC for its annual report.
ICAB then sent the report to SAFA to compete with the annual reports of NGOs and NOPs from other SAARC countries. BRAC was nominated for the award following an assessment of all the entries in this category.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Afghanistan keen to import pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh
- What happens next in Huawei CFO Meng's case?
- Premier Bank awarded Fastest Growing SME Bank 2018 by International Finance UK
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Adani Wilmar signs deal to set up 11 plants in Bangladesh industrial city
- Bangladesh regulator launching mobile phone database to stop theft, illegal import
- Trump says a deal 'could very well happen' with China
- Wholesale rice prices drop after ministers-traders meeting
- Asia stocks advance on US-China trade relief
- City Bank MD Sohail RK Hussain resigns nine months before his term is to end
Most Read
- Twenty-five plots, houses of health directorate clerk, wife under attachment
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- Four charged in bomb plot against Muslim community in New York
- Sabina Yasmin remembers Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and the song that made her cry
- Seven die after being run over by truck in Lakshmipur
- Bangladesh’s new FM to give fresh impetus to BBIN initiative
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- Unipay2u chairman, MD among six jailed for money laundering