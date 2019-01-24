BRAC wins SAFA Award for best presented annual report

The award was handed to BRAC at a ceremony in Pune, India on Tuesday, the NGO said in a media release on Wednesday.

Tushar Bhowmik, director of BRAC’s finance department, received the award.

SAFA is a federation of organisations of accountants from all the eight SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries.

“BRAC regularly follows standard requirements in carrying out audit of its financial matters. Our objective is to ensure organisational accountability through full disclosure,” Tushar said after receiving the award, according to the release.

“We have strong corporate governance, which plays a key role in preparing a highly standard financial statement,” he added.

The selection for this award was made on the basis of an assessment of transparency, accountability and good governance, the release said.

Last year, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) awarded BRAC for its annual report.

ICAB then sent the report to SAFA to compete with the annual reports of NGOs and NOPs from other SAARC countries. BRAC was nominated for the award following an assessment of all the entries in this category.