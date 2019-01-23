Premier Bank awarded Fastest Growing SME Bank 2018 by International Finance UK
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2019 04:05 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 04:06 AM BdST
The Premier Bank Limited has been adjudged the ‘Fastest Growing SME Bank 2018’ by International Finance UK.
The bank’s Chairman HBM Iqbal received the award at the International Finance Awards 2018 ceremony at Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai recently, the bank said in a media release on Tuesday.
Vice Chairman Moin Iqbal and Managing Director and CEO M Reazul Karim were also present in the ceremony.
International Finance Awards recognises industry talent, leadership skills, industry net worth and capability on an international platform.
After consideration by a qualified research team, winners are declared on the strength of their past accomplishments, the release said.
The awards ceremony was attended by more than 100 bank chairpersons, CEOs, CFOs and other senior managers from different countries, it added.
WARNING:
