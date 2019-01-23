Home > Business

Afghanistan keen to import pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2019 09:21 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 09:21 PM BdST

Afghanistan has expressed interest in importing pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh in a bid to bolster bilateral relations. 

Afghan Ambassador Abdul Qayoom Malikzad discussed the trade prospects and opportunities between the two countries when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Ganabhaban Wednesday morning, said Ihsanul Karim, her press secretary said. 

“The new ambassador said Afghanistan is keen to import medicines from Bangladesh as we are known for producing high quality medicines,” he said in a media briefing.

The pharmaceutical sector is seen as a burgeoning export industry in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh currently exports pharmaceutical products to nearly 160 countries after meeting the domestic demand.

The Afghan envoy said there are many opportunities to expand trade relations and stressed strengthening ties between the two countries’ chambers of commerce.

Malikzad also urged the prime minister to reopen the Bangladesh mission in Kabul.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Premier Bank ‘Fastest Growing SME Bank’ of 2018

Check handset legal status via SMS

Adani Wilmar to set up 11 plants

BTRC launching mobile phone database

Deal 'could very well happen' with China: Trump

Wholesale rice prices drop

City Bank MD resigns 9 months before term

Men look at stock quotation boards outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 5, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Asia stocks rise on Sino-US trade relief

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.