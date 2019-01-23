Afghanistan keen to import pharmaceutical products from Bangladesh

Afghan Ambassador Abdul Qayoom Malikzad discussed the trade prospects and opportunities between the two countries when he met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Ganabhaban Wednesday morning, said Ihsanul Karim, her press secretary said.

“The new ambassador said Afghanistan is keen to import medicines from Bangladesh as we are known for producing high quality medicines,” he said in a media briefing.

The pharmaceutical sector is seen as a burgeoning export industry in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh currently exports pharmaceutical products to nearly 160 countries after meeting the domestic demand.

The Afghan envoy said there are many opportunities to expand trade relations and stressed strengthening ties between the two countries’ chambers of commerce.

Malikzad also urged the prime minister to reopen the Bangladesh mission in Kabul.