Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS

Post, Telecommunication and IT Minister Mustafa Jabbar inaugurated the database at a ceremony at the BTRC offices in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Anyone can check whether the information on their handsets are on the database by writing “KYD<space>the 15-digit IMEI number” and sending SMS to 16002. The BTRC will let the users know about the status of their handsets in a return SMS.

No registration will be needed to get NOC Automation and IMEI Database or NAID services.

The NAID has been launched with funds from Bangladesh Mobile Phone Importers’ Association or BMPIA under the BTRC’s supervision. The server has been set up at the BTRC offices.

The process of clearing No Objection Certificate or NOC for importing handsets will now be done automatically through the NAID. Application for NOC and clearance will be done online.

The IMEI numbers of the imported and locally produced handsets will also be in the database.

Not all the handsets in Bangladesh are under the database’s coverage.

The IMEI numbers of most of the mobile phones legally imported or produced in Bangladesh from Jan 1, 2018 are stored in the database.

“It’s a milestone in the history of information technology. It’s impossible to prevent the revenue loss caused by illegal imports. Now we can (prevent) it,” Jabbar said.

There is no official data, but businesses estimate one in every three mobile phones in Bangladesh is fake or illegal.

The importers have alleged more than 10 million illegal and fake handsets worth around Tk 20 billion enter Bangladesh every year.

Every mobile phone and tablet computers have a unique IMEI or International Mobile Equipment Identity number. The fake handsets have either no IMEI number or a false one.

Law enforcers allege criminals often use such phones to hide identity or location. Now the database is expected to prevent the use of such mobile phones in crimes.

“The more we are becoming digital, the larger the number of digital crimes is getting. These cannot be prevented with normal system. We need digital technology to do it,” Jabbar said.

The database has also made it possible to disable remotely any stolen mobile phone.

BTRC Acting Chairman Jahurul Haque and BMPIA President Ruhul Alam Al Mahbub, among others, spoke at the inaugural ceremony.