Adani Wilmar signs deal to set up 11 plants in Bangladesh industrial city
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2019 10:15 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2019 10:40 PM BdST
Adani Wilmar Limited has signed a deal with Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority to set up 11 plants at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City in Chattogram’s Mirsarai.
It will set up the plants on a 100-acre piece of land in the industrial city and is eager to invest $400 million, officials said after the signing of the deal in Dhaka on Monday.
Enam Ahmed, general manager, Bangladesh Edible Oil Limited or BEOL, a concern of Adani Wilmar, and BEZA Executive Member Mohammad Aiyub penned the deal.
BEZA will lease the land to Adani Wailmar for six years.
BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury said the process to lease the land to the group started after it expressed an interest during a meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and businesses in Singapore during her visit to the city state in March last year.
The group initially applied for 50-acre land but later doubled its demand, he said.
BEOL’s Enam said they would start developing the land within the next six months and begin production within three years.
The products will include rice, lentil, wheat, flour, and edible oil, according to Enam.
The company said the joint venture was eager to invest $400 million in food and agro business. The plants will create 3,500 jobs once the industrial park is set up.
Enam said they were considering exporting the products to the neighbouring states of India and other countries in South Asia.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladesh regulator launching mobile phone database to stop theft, illegal import
- Trump says a deal 'could very well happen' with China
- Wholesale rice prices drop after ministers-traders meeting
- Asia stocks advance on US-China trade relief
- City Bank MD Sohail RK Hussain resigns nine months before his term is to end
- Bangladesh Bank’s new policy aims to curb default loan
- Citi says female employees earn 29 percent less than men
- Bangladesh telecom regulator moves to implement SMP regulations to break monopoly
- Asia shares subdued after May's Brexit defeat, pound steadies
- Pound steadies after May's Brexit deal voted down
Most Read
- Businessman Badal, wife Soma’s assets frozen in corruption probe
- Former Bangladesh football star Kaiser Hamid arrested over business 'fraud'
- Water from five companies unsafe to drink: BSTI tells court
- ATM booth security guard found dead in Dhaka
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- Bangladesh Islamists tied to ruling party demands ban on BPL T20 league
- Bangladesh’s remittance inflows surge with over $1 billion in 18 days in January
- Engage jail inmates in commercial productions, split profits: Hasina
- Aug 21 case: Two former IGPs sentenced to jail receive bail
- Arrest warrant issued for jailed Khaleda for ‘hurting religious sentiments’