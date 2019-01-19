Wholesale rice prices drop after ministers-traders meeting

The price of each 50-kg sack of rice dropped by up to Tk 75 in past three to four days, traders at different markets in Dhaka told bdnews24.com on Friday.

In the beginning of the year, prices of all varieties of rice increased by at least Tk 2 and perfumed rice by Tk 3 each kilogram. For the rice price hike at that time, Dhaka rice traders had blamed the rice millers.

Worried over the spiralling rice prices, Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder and Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi sat with the leaders of the rice millers and traders associations on Jan 7-- three days after they were sworn into the cabinet.

Claiming that the market was stable, rice millers told the meeting that prices temporarily soared due to disruption in the supply chain caused by the Dec 30 elections.

The price of each sack rose by Tk 100 to Tk 150 after the elections but now it has come down by Tk 50 per sack, Ripon Hossain, the owner of the M/S Khan Rice Agency at Badda Bazar, told the bdnews24.com.

Akram Hossain Shawon, manager of Noakhali Rice Traders at Karwanbazar, said each sack of Miniket rice was priced at Tk 2,600 to Tk 2,650, Nazirshail at Tk 2700 to Tk 2,900, BR Atash Tk 1800 and Swarna at Tk 1,500 on Friday.

But the same varieties were sold at Tk 50 to Tk 100 more each sack a week back.

"In the beginning of the year, some millers stopped taking orders, leading to rice price spike," said Shawon.

Although there was no shortage of rice supply in the market, he said, "Millers raised the rice prices taking advantage of a lack of monitoring.”

Noor Hossain, the salesman at Zakir Traders of Mohakhali kitchen market, told bdnews24.com that the wholesale price of rice eased marginally but the retailers were selling at the same prices as of last week.

In the retail market, Miniket was selling at Tk 55 per kg, Nazirshail Tk 56 to Tk 65 and BR Atash at Tk 43 to Tk 44, according to the sellers.

Fazlul Haque, a retailer at Merul Badda DIT Project, was selling Miniket at Tk 55 to Tk 56 per kg, Nazirshail at Tk 60 to Tk 62, BR Atash at Tk 42 to Tk 44 and Paizam at Tk 40 to Tk 42 per kg.

"The price of rice has declined after the elections. It is now normal,” Layek Ali, general secretary of the Bangladesh Auto Mill and Husking Owners’ Association, told bdnews24.com on Friday,

"But the farmers are frustrated with the rate at which rice prices fell."

The country has a stock of 1.4 million tonnes of food grains. Of this, over 1.2 million tonnes is rice and 126,000 tonnes wheat, according to food planning and monitoring unit.