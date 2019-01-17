City Bank MD Sohail RK Hussain resigns nine months before his term is to end
Chief Economic Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 10:55 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 10:55 PM BdST
City Bank Managing Director Sohail RK Hussain has resigned for 'personal reasons' nine months before his term was to end.
He has been quickly replaced by Additional Managing Director SM Mashrur Arefin.
Hussain's tenure was expected to expire in November this year. But he suddenly resigned on Wednesday, three days after he went on a month's leave.
Several media reports said he has been removed from the office of MD due to his disagreements with the owners of the bank over issues. But both sides have denied the reported disagreement.
Arefin will take over charges after the approval of his appointment by the Bangladesh Bank, he said.
"Now he says he will get rest. He cannot perform his duties. That is his personal matter. As he cannot continue, the AMD in the pipeline has been made MD. There is no other issue here. "
“I have worked at the City Bank for 12 years. I worked as MD in two terms for more than five years. My tenure was expected to end in November. I have resigned nine months ago due to personal reasons.”
He also brushed aside as untrue the allegation against him that amount of default loans in the bank increased during his tenure.
The rate of default loan has dropped to 5.3 percent from 8.2 percent after he joined the bank as the MD.
