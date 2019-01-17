Home > Business

Bangladesh Bank’s new policy aims to curb default loan

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jan 2019 08:29 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 08:57 PM BdST

Bangladesh Bank has introduced a new guideline to put a lid on rising default loans.

It will be go into effect from the next fiscal year beginning on July 1.

“The new guideline will help reduce the risk of default loans in the banking sector once it is implemented," said Governor Fazle Kabir while launching the guideline at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management in Dhaka on Thursday.

The guideline called Internal Credit Risk Rating aims to help financial institutions manage and control credit risks they incur through lending and managing the creditworthiness of borrowers and the quality of credit transactions.

The guideline on credit risk management was released at a time when non-performing loans in the banking sector continued to rise.

The commercial banks have been disbursing the loans in line with a circular called Credit Risk Guideline Manual issued by the Bangladesh Bank in 2005.

