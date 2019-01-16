Grameenphone lost, Robi gained most users after launch of MNP services
Published: 16 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 00:01 BdST
Grameenphone, Bangladesh’s leading telecom operator by subscription, has lost the highest number of customers in the first three months since the launch of the mobile number portability or MNP services.
Robi, the second largest mobile phone operator in terms of customer base, has gained the highest number of users thanks to the MNP facility over the same period.
State-run Teletalk has the smallest subscriber base and also lost and gained the least number of users, according to data published by the regulators BTRC on Tuesday.
Over 100,000 users switched operators without changing the numbers by taking the MNP services in October, November and December last year.
Porting in October-December (2018)
Operator
Number of users left
Number of users joined
Total users (Dec end)
Grameenphone
49,658
10,491
72.7 million
Robi
18,228
72,005
46.8 million
Banglalink
32,256
22,325
33.5 million
Teletalk
2,293
1,522
3.854 million
A total of 49,658 Grameenphone users switched to other operators while 72,005 joined Robi in this period.
There were 156.9 million active mobile phone SIM cards in Bangladesh as of December last year and around half of them were Grameenphone connections.
The Grameenphone users have complained about a drop in the quality of services and call drops as the operator has not bought sufficient spectrum to cater for the huge number of subscribers.
Bangladesh-Slovenia joint venture Infozillion BD Teletech is working as the clearing house of the MNP services which were launched on Oct 1 last year.
The subscribers were being charged Tk 158, including Tk 50 in fees, replacement tax and VAT, for switching operator by keeping the number. The government on Monday cut the charge to Tk 58.
