BAPI congratulates PM’s new adviser Salman F Rahman

Beximco’s vice-chairman, Salman was president of the pharmaceutical companies’ apex body.

The businessman, a first-time MP who won Dhaka-1 seat in the Dec 30 elections, will have the rank of a cabinet minister but without any financial perks.

The BAPI in a statement on Tuesday termed him “helmsman” of modern-day trade, business and industries in Bangladesh.

It said his appointment would help “expedite the journey towards economic development and prosperity of Bangladesh”.