BAPI congratulates PM’s new adviser Salman F Rahman

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 03:01 BdST

The Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) has congratulated Salman F Rahman on his appointed as the prime minister’s adviser for private industry and investment.
Beximco’s vice-chairman, Salman was president of the pharmaceutical companies’ apex body.

The businessman, a first-time MP who won Dhaka-1 seat in the Dec 30 elections, will have the rank of a cabinet minister but without any financial perks.

The BAPI in a statement on Tuesday termed him “helmsman” of modern-day trade, business and industries in Bangladesh.

It said his appointment would help “expedite the journey towards economic development and prosperity of Bangladesh”.

