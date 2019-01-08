Home > Business

Govt to review garment worker wage amid protests

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST

The government has decided to set up a 12-member panel to review the wage of garment workers and take steps in a month amid labour protests in Dhaka.
Related Stories

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi made the announcement after a meeting between garment factory owners and labour leaders on Tuesday.

The new minister urged the workers to “refrain from causing disorder in the street”.

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt to sit with labour leaders

Keep bad loans low: Kamal to banks

One-stop BIDA service by month-end

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China Nov 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Tesla to break ground on China Gigafactory

Jose Munoz, chief performance officer at Nissan Motor Limited, responds to a question on the new Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance venture capital fund during roundtable with journalists at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, US Jan 9, 2018. REUTERS

Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence

Rice price shock in New Year

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS

Apple’s glum China news sends global stocks lower

Migrants who rescued Greeks get citizenship

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.