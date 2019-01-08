Govt to review garment worker wage amid protests
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 20:01 BdST
The government has decided to set up a 12-member panel to review the wage of garment workers and take steps in a month amid labour protests in Dhaka.
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi made the announcement after a meeting between garment factory owners and labour leaders on Tuesday.
The new minister urged the workers to “refrain from causing disorder in the street”.
More to follow
