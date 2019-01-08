Commerce Minister Munshi plans to promote agricultural products

He was speaking at a media briefing at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday, a day before the opening of the 24th annual Dhaka International Trade Fair.

“I just took office. But I have some ideas. I would like to work in the light of that,” said Munshi, a businessman.

He pledged that he will make use of the potential of agricultural products grown in the different regions of the country.

“For example, I want to raise the production of fish in the farms we have in Mymensingh and also set up cold storage facilities in the area.”

“There are plans to raise production of rice, wheat, and potatoes in Rangpur region.”

President Md Abdul Hamid is set to inaugurate Dhaka International Trade Fair on Wednesday. The country’s biggest international trade fair held over a month is organised jointly by the Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion Bureau.

Fifty-two business enterprises from 22 countries will showcase their products at the fair. Visitors for the first time will have the opportunity to buy entry tickets online.

The trade fair will have 605 stalls and pavilions. The fair will continue until Feb 8.