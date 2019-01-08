Commerce Minister Munshi plans to promote agricultural products
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST
New Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi wants to support the growth of agro-based products from various parts of Bangladesh.
He was speaking at a media briefing at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday, a day before the opening of the 24th annual Dhaka International Trade Fair.
“I just took office. But I have some ideas. I would like to work in the light of that,” said Munshi, a businessman.
He pledged that he will make use of the potential of agricultural products grown in the different regions of the country.
“There are plans to raise production of rice, wheat, and potatoes in Rangpur region.”
President Md Abdul Hamid is set to inaugurate Dhaka International Trade Fair on Wednesday. The country’s biggest international trade fair held over a month is organised jointly by the Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion Bureau.
Fifty-two business enterprises from 22 countries will showcase their products at the fair. Visitors for the first time will have the opportunity to buy entry tickets online.
The trade fair will have 605 stalls and pavilions. The fair will continue until Feb 8.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Govt to sit with labour leaders to defuse wage protest
- New finance minister wants fresh ideas to push default loan rate down
- Tesla CEO Musk says to break ground on Shanghai Gigafactory today
- BIDA to launch ‘One Stop Service’ by end of January
- Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence in wake of Ghosn arrest
- Dhaka consumers greeted with rice price shock, farmers with good news in New Year
- Apple bombshell sends investors to safe havens; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
- India’s Sakata to set up $10m factory to produce liquid inks in Bangladesh
- These Migrants Rescued Greeks From the Sea. Their Reward: Citizenship
- US-China trade war takes toll on global manufacturing
Most Read
- Better to retire than be removed, says Muhith
- Garment workers continue protests for third day in Dhaka
- New Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi says he wants a corruption-free Bangladesh
- Bangladesh is poised to be world's 24th largest economy by 2033: Report
- Myanmar's civilian, military leaders meet, vow to ‘crush’ Rakhine rebels
- Sheikh Hasina takes oath for third consecutive term as prime minister
- New finance minister wants fresh ideas to push default loan rate down
- Man detained as garment worker dies after ‘gang-rape’ in Ashulia
- New cabinet members take bus ride to Savar memorial
- World Bank's Kim abruptly resigns to join infrastructure firm