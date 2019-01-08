Home > Business

Commerce Minister Munshi plans to promote agricultural products

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 18:01 BdST

New Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi wants to support the growth of agro-based products from various parts of Bangladesh.

He was speaking at a media briefing at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on Tuesday, a day before the opening of the 24th annual Dhaka International Trade Fair.

“I just took office. But I have some ideas. I would like to work in the light of that,” said Munshi, a businessman.

He pledged that he will make use of the potential of agricultural products grown in the different regions of the country.

“For example, I want to raise the production of fish in the farms we have in Mymensingh and also set up cold storage facilities in the area.”    

“There are plans to raise production of rice, wheat, and potatoes in Rangpur region.”

President Md Abdul Hamid is set to inaugurate Dhaka International Trade Fair on Wednesday. The country’s biggest international trade fair held over a month is organised jointly by the Ministry of Commerce and Export Promotion Bureau.

Fifty-two business enterprises from 22 countries will showcase their products at the fair. Visitors for the first time will have the opportunity to buy entry tickets online.

The trade fair will have 605 stalls and pavilions. The fair will continue until Feb 8.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Govt to sit with labour leaders

Keep bad loans low: Kamal to banks

One-stop BIDA service by month-end

FILE PHOTO: A Tesla sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China Nov 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Tesla to break ground on China Gigafactory

Jose Munoz, chief performance officer at Nissan Motor Limited, responds to a question on the new Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance venture capital fund during roundtable with journalists at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, US Jan 9, 2018. REUTERS

Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence

Rice price shock in New Year

Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain. Aug 23, 2018. REUTERS

Apple’s glum China news sends global stocks lower

Migrants who rescued Greeks get citizenship

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.