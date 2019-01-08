Bproperty acquires Lamudi in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2019 16:01 BdST
Bproperty, a real estate marketplace, announced that it has acquired Lamudi, another online marketplace for property in Bangladesh.
Under the deal, the current services of lamudi.com.bd will be wound down with Lamudi’s consumers and real estate developers being serviced through bproperty.com, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.
Mark Nosworthy, CEO of bproperty, said: “This deal represents a milestone within real estate in Bangladesh.”
“Bangladesh requires an independent real estate company whose sole objective is to ensure that a secure and complete real estate transaction is finalised.”
