Bproperty acquires Lamudi in Bangladesh

Under the deal, the current services of lamudi.com.bd will be wound down with Lamudi’s consumers and real estate developers being serviced through bproperty.com, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Mark Nosworthy, CEO of bproperty, said: “This deal represents a milestone within real estate in Bangladesh.”

“Bangladesh requires an independent real estate company whose sole objective is to ensure that a secure and complete real estate transaction is finalised.”