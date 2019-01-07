Home > Business

BIDA to launch ‘One Stop Service’ by end of January

Published: 07 Jan 2019

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is going to launch the ‘One Stop Service’ for local and foreign investors by January.

A discussion on the new service was held on Sunday at the BIDA office in Dhaka with Prime Minister’s Principal Coordinator for SDGs Abul Kalam Azad as chief guest.

BIDA Executive Chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam chaired the meeting.

He said one-stop service will be ‘fast and speedy’ so that people from far off places get the benefits.

He said the service will formally launched in the third week of this month.

Bangladesh languishes at 176 in the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ index. The One Stop Service is a way to improve in the ranking.

Azad stressed paperless office as part of the digitalisation programme of the government.

