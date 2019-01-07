BIDA to launch ‘One Stop Service’ by end of January
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2019 02:01 BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2019 02:01 BdST
The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) is going to launch the ‘One Stop Service’ for local and foreign investors by January.
A discussion on the new service was held on Sunday at the BIDA office in Dhaka with Prime Minister’s Principal Coordinator for SDGs Abul Kalam Azad as chief guest.
He said one-stop service will be ‘fast and speedy’ so that people from far off places get the benefits.
He said the service will formally launched in the third week of this month.
Bangladesh languishes at 176 in the World Bank’s ‘ease of doing business’ index. The One Stop Service is a way to improve in the ranking.
Azad stressed paperless office as part of the digitalisation programme of the government.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Nissan's executive Munoz takes leave of absence in wake of Ghosn arrest
- Dhaka consumers greeted with rice price shock, farmers with good news in New Year
- Apple bombshell sends investors to safe havens; 'flash crash' jolts currencies
- India’s Sakata to set up $10m factory to produce liquid inks in Bangladesh
- These Migrants Rescued Greeks From the Sea. Their Reward: Citizenship
- US-China trade war takes toll on global manufacturing
- Investors are still cautiously optimistic about 2019
- Trump asks trade warrior to seek China peace
- Bangladesh jewellers raise gold price in New Year
- AL win reflects people’s confidence in democratic process, development: FBCCI
Most Read
- New faces crowd cabinet of 47 members
- New cabinet to be announced at 5pm
- Labour protest blocks Uttara road
- Hasina fills her new cabinet of 47 with 27 new faces
- Dhaka court sends Nazmul Huda to jail in bribery case
- Seniors make way for the newcomers in Hasina’s cabinet
- China passes new law to bring Islam into alignment with socialism
- No Awami League allies in new cabinet
- Awami League leaders pay tribute to Syed Ashraf
- Kamal Hossain signals two Gono Forum leaders may take oath