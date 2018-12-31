Home > Business

AL win reflects people’s confidence in democratic process, development: FBCCI

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST

The FBCCI has congratulated the Awami League-led Grand Alliance on winning an absolute majority in the 11th parliamentary election.

The top trade organisation says the overwhelming public support for the current government in the election is a reflection of the people’s confidence in the government to continue its development work.

“FBCCI firmly believes that this huge public support reflects the great confidence of the countrymen in the ongoing democratic process and the mega development projects of the current government,” it said in a statement on Monday.

“FBCCI leaders on behalf of the business community of the country express their deep satisfaction over the peaceful, free, fair and inclusive election.”

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry also expressed its optimism about the country’s development under a government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the third successive term.

“FBCCI, on behalf of the business community also extends their fullest support and cooperation to the determination of the present Government to build Bangladesh into a developed nation," the statement read.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Men look at stock quotation boards outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 5, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

Asian stocks pin hopes on US-China trade talks

Oil prices jump

Mobile banking restricted for polls

Reid Hoffman at the LinkedIn offices in Sunnyvale, Calif, Jun 28, 2017. Hoffman, the tech billionaire whose money was spent on Russian-style social media deception in a Senate race in 2017, apologized on Dec 26, 2018, saying he had not approved the operation and did not support such tactics in American politics. The New York Times

LinkedIn co-founder apologises for deception

A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the close of trading on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US, Dec 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Dow surges 1,000 points in Wall Street recovery

Bangladesh to benefit from India’s new power policy

A woman stands in front of a screen displaying Japan's Nikkei share average, US and other countries' stock market indicators outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan Dec 19, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Asian stock markets plunge

Joules to install solar power plant in Chandpur

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.