AL win reflects people’s confidence in democratic process, development: FBCCI
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 20:12 BdST
The FBCCI has congratulated the Awami League-led Grand Alliance on winning an absolute majority in the 11th parliamentary election.
The top trade organisation says the overwhelming public support for the current government in the election is a reflection of the people’s confidence in the government to continue its development work.
“FBCCI firmly believes that this huge public support reflects the great confidence of the countrymen in the ongoing democratic process and the mega development projects of the current government,” it said in a statement on Monday.
“FBCCI leaders on behalf of the business community of the country express their deep satisfaction over the peaceful, free, fair and inclusive election.”
The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry also expressed its optimism about the country’s development under a government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the third successive term.
“FBCCI, on behalf of the business community also extends their fullest support and cooperation to the determination of the present Government to build Bangladesh into a developed nation," the statement read.
