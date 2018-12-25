US uncertainty triggers drops in Asian markets
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-25 17:59:44.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 17:59:44.0 BdST
Japan’s main stock market index recorded its worst finish since April 2017, reports the BBC
Japan’s Nikkei finished 5 per cent lower on Tuesday as the effects of the US govt shutdown and Wall Street turmoil hit Asian markets.
Indexes in Shanghai, Bangkok and Taiwan also plunged amidst growing worries among traders following a slide on Wall Street, the BBC reports.
US President Donald Trump's dispute with the US central bank chief and a government shutdown are causing concerns for investors as US stocks posted its worst Christmas Eve figures on record.
Thirty leading companies saw a drop of more than 650 points in the Dow Jones index on Monday. The stock market is on track for its worst December since 1931 during the Great Depression, reports the BBC.
Several financial markets in Asia, Europe and North America are closed for Christmas on Tuesday.
The Shanghai composite index in China also dropped more than two percent on Tuesday morning.
The slide in Asian markets is believed to be a result of the movement in the US and the shares sell-off by concerned investors that it has triggered.
Other factors include the trade tensions between the US and China as well as reports of President Donald Trump considering the dismissal of the chairman of the US central bank, Jerome Powell.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Joules wins contract for 100MW solar power plant in Chandpur Economic Zone
- Bangladesh tenders to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat for early 2019
- Technaf Solartech deal wins FinanceAsia’s Best Achievement Awards 2018
- India cuts tax rates on some goods under national sales tax
- Barrister Nihad Kabir re-elected MCCI president for 2019
- Online clothing retailers hunt for better fit to cut costly returns
- Lab-grown diamond prices slide as De Beers fights back
- Bangladesh says to collect, test samples of Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder: report
- Tokyo court does not extend Ghosn's detention, may soon release him
- Crown Cement honours freedom fighters to mark Victory Day
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- All students from 43 schools failed JSC-JDC exams
- BNP’s Andaleeve Partho challenges ‘loan fraud’ Farooque’s candidacy at High Court
- BNP’s Fakhrul greeted with cash garlands at Thakurgaon
- PSC pass rate 97.59%, Ebtedayee pass rate 97.69%
- Police catch two suspects ‘bribing’ voters for BNP candidate Mirza Abbas
- Officials hail grade-8 students with GPA 5 in 2018 as ‘really meritorious’
- ISPR warns of fake Bangladesh military accounts, sites before election