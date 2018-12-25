Bangladesh tenders to import 50,000 tonnes of wheat for early 2019
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-25 02:05:12.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 02:05:12.0 BdST
Bangladesh’s state grains buyer issued an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of milling wheat, officials said on Monday, as it looks to secure supplies.
The deadline for offers is Jan 8, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the deal, said the officials at the Directorate General of Food, the country’s state grains purchasing agency.
Meanwhile, trading house Aston has secured a tender to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Bangladesh after submitting the lowest offer of $284.05 a tonne, including C&F liner out.
The South Asian country has turned to the Black Sea region for wheat as supply from India has dwindled to meet growing demand there while the country’s output has stagnated at around 1 million tonnes.
Bangladesh also buys smaller quantities of high-quality Australian and Canadian cargoes for blending.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Technaf Solartech deal wins FinanceAsia’s Best Achievement Awards 2018
- India cuts tax rates on some goods under national sales tax
- Barrister Nihad Kabir re-elected MCCI president for 2019
- Online clothing retailers hunt for better fit to cut costly returns
- Lab-grown diamond prices slide as De Beers fights back
- Bangladesh says to collect, test samples of Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder: report
- Tokyo court does not extend Ghosn's detention, may soon release him
- Crown Cement honours freedom fighters to mark Victory Day
- Drugmaker GSK to split after striking Pfizer consumer health merger deal
- Indian drug inspectors seize Johnson & Johnson baby powder
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply
- PSC pass rate 97.59%, Ebtedayee pass rate 97.69%
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published on Dec 24
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published by Dec 27
- Oppression led to the birth of Bangladesh, says Pakistan’s Imran Khan
- All students from 43 schools failed JSC-JDC exams
- No vehicles on voting day, no motorcycles for four days
- Yunus’ micro-credit provider Grameen Foundation Scotland collapses
- Brother and late father of main rivals loom over Sylhet-1 race