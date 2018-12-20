Tokyo court does not extend Ghosn's detention, may soon release him
>> Reuters
Published: 2018-12-20 10:55:38.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 10:55:45.0 BdST
The Tokyo District Court said it decided not to extend the detention of Nissan's ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn, arrested in November for alleged financial misconduct, meaning he may soon be released from jail.
In a rare move, the court also decided to not extend detention for Ghosn's former deputy, Greg Kelly. Lawyers for Ghosn and Kelly were not immediately available for comment.
Ghosn has been held since Nov 19, when he was arrested and later indicted for allegedly understating his income over a five-year period from 2010. He was re-arrested on Dec 10 for the same alleged crime covering the past three years. The 10-day detention period for the second crime ran out on Thursday.

