Crown Cement honours freedom fighters to mark Victory Day

  News Desk  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-19 17:44:58.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-19 17:44:58.0 BdST

Crown Cement celebrated the outstanding contributions of freedom fighters Nurul Islam Khan Pathan, Bir Protik from Kishoreganj and Md Anwar Hossain from Mymensingh during the Liberation War in an event in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The two freedom fighters received crests, financial assistance and gift vouchers from Md Alamgir Kabir, additional managing director of Crown Cement, as part of Crown Cement’s ‘Honouring Our Hero’ initiative.

Nurul Islam Khan, Bir Protik and Md Anwar Hossain, who fought in Sector-3 and Sector-11 respectively, shared their experiences of the Liberation War at the event.

“The freedom fighters’ contribution was of the utmost importance in our bid to achieve an independent and sovereign Bangladesh,” said Md Alamgir Kabir.

“They were the real heroes who fought selflessly for an independent country. We are proud to honour these freedom fighters and we will continue to do so in future,” he added.

Masud Khan, chief executive officer of Crown Cement Group, also spoke at the event. 

