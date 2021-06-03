Individual tax rate to remain unchanged in FY22

The threshold of tax-free income was raised to Tk 300,000 per annum, from Tk 250,000, in the spending plan for FY21 owing to the slump in personal income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The existing rate will also apply to taxpayers of the third gender community to facilitate their social inclusion, according to Kamal.

In addition to introducing a special provision for the community, Kamal also proposed fixing the tax-free ceiling at Tk 350,000 for third gender people.

Highlighting the government's commitment to creating a 'business-friendly environment', Kamal also recommended reducing the rate of business turnover tax for individuals to 0.25 percent from 0.50 percent.