Despite pandemic effects, Bangladesh leaves education budget almost unchanged, again

With schools and universities shut since mid-March last year as part of the efforts to keep coronavirus infections under control, the education sector has continued to reel from the effects of the pandemic.

The disruption led to calls for greater attention to the education sector but the proposed allocation for the education and technology sectors combined has increased by only 0.6 percentage points in proportion to the size of the Tk 6.04 trillion budget unveiled on Thursday.

The Tk 948.76 billion allocation for the sectors in 2021-22 represents 15.7 percent of the total budget.

In the budget for FY2021, Tk 857.62 billion was set aside for the sectors, making up 15.1 percent of the total budget.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal mentioned in his budget speech that the government’s fourth priority sector now is the overall development of human resources, including education and skills enhancement, after health, implementation of stimulus packages, and agriculture.

The combined allocation proposed for human resource development, including education, health and other related sectors, will be Tk 1.56 trillion.

To prepare for future pandemics, the government is prioritising medical education. Like last year, Kamal proposed the allocation of Tk 1 billion for an Integrated Health Science Research and Development Fund.

The government has set up several medical universities and the work to construct more is going on.

Kamal said soft loans have been provided to 41,501 financially insolvent students to purchase smartphones so that they can participate in online classes at the university level.

To check dropouts, the government allocated Tk 37.12 billion in the outgoing fiscal year for kit allowance and stipend for primary school students.

In FY2022, over Tk 21 billion will be provided to the students at the secondary, higher secondary and graduation (pass) level as well.