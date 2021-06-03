Bangladesh’s revenue plan for the year ahead: What’s in it?

In his third national budget unveiled on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal set a revenue target of Tk 3.89 trillion, about an 11 percent increase over the current fiscal year.

However, the revenue collection target through the NBR is equal to the original allocation for the current fiscal year's budget.

The government is seeking to raise Tk 3.3 trillion through the National Board of Revenue, with Tk 1.28 trillion coming from value added tax (VAT). It also plans to draw an estimated Tk 160 billion from non-NBR sources, while the non-tax revenue is estimated at Tk 430 billion.

The revenue collection target through NBR sources in FY21 was Tk 1.28 trillion from VAT, Tk 1.1 trillion from income tax and Tk 956 billion from customs.

Meanwhile, the revenue collection in the first nine months of the current fiscal year increased 7.31 percent compared to the previous fiscal year.